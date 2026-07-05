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Casey Schmitt
San Francisco Giants

Casey Schmitt

San Francisco Giants • #10 SS

Casey Schmitt And Giants Play Rockies On July 5

Casey Schmitt and his San Francisco Giants will face the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, on Sunday, July 5 at 4 p.m. ET. Schmitt has +240 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Schmitt is hitting for a .283 BA, .307 OBP and .491 SLG with a 19.1% strikeout rate and a 2.1% walk rate. His OPS is .798 and he has scored 38 runs. In 335 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs and driven in 44 runs. Schmitt has recorded seven steals on eight attempts. In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2 for 5 with a double) against the Rockies.

Tanner Gordon (0-2) takes the mound for the Rockies in his fourth start of the season. He has a 6.69 ERA in 40 1/3 innings pitched, with 39 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Casey Schmitt

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