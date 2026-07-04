Casey Schmitt And Giants Play Rockies On July 4

Schmitt is hitting for a .281 BA, .306 OBP and .489 SLG with a 19.4% strikeout rate and a 2.1% walk rate. His OPS is .795 and he has scored 37 runs. In 330 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs and driven in 44 runs. Schmitt has recorded seven steals on eight attempts. He strung together two hits (going 2 for 4 with an RBI) in his last game against the Rockies.

Sean Sullivan will start for the Rockies, his first this season.

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