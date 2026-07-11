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Casey Schmitt
San Francisco Giants

Casey Schmitt

San Francisco Giants • #10 SS

Casey Schmitt And Giants Play Rockies On July 11

Casey Schmitt and his San Francisco Giants will take on the Colorado Rockies at Oracle Park, on Saturday, July 11 at 4:05 p.m. ET. Schmitt has +420 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Schmitt is hitting for a .281 BA, .309 OBP and .494 SLG with a 19.3% strikeout rate and a 2.5% walk rate. His OPS is .804 and he has scored 41 runs. In 362 plate appearances, he has hit 18 home runs and driven in 47 runs. Schmitt has recorded seven steals on eight attempts. In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2 for 4) against the Rockies.

Kyle Freeland makes the start for the Rockies, his 17th of the season. He is 2-7 with a 7.46 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 82 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Casey Schmitt

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