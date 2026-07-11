Casey Schmitt And Giants Play Rockies On July 11

Schmitt is hitting for a .281 BA, .309 OBP and .494 SLG with a 19.3% strikeout rate and a 2.5% walk rate. His OPS is .804 and he has scored 41 runs. In 362 plate appearances, he has hit 18 home runs and driven in 47 runs. Schmitt has recorded seven steals on eight attempts. In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2 for 4) against the Rockies.

Kyle Freeland makes the start for the Rockies, his 17th of the season. He is 2-7 with a 7.46 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 82 2/3 innings pitched.

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