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Casey Schmitt
San Francisco Giants

Casey Schmitt

San Francisco Giants • #10 SS

Casey Schmitt And Giants Face Rockies On July 10

Casey Schmitt and the San Francisco Giants will face the Colorado Rockies at Oracle Park, on Friday, July 10 at 10:15 p.m. ET. Schmitt has +460 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Schmitt is hitting for a .278 BA, .305 OBP and .494 SLG with a 19.3% strikeout rate and a 2.2% walk rate. His OPS is .799 and he has scored 41 runs. In 357 plate appearances, he has hit 18 home runs and driven in 47 runs. Schmitt has recorded seven steals on eight attempts. He collected two extra-base hits in his most recent game (2 for 4 with a double, a home run and two RBIs) against the Rockies.

Tanner Gordon gets the start for the Rockies, his fifth of the season. He is 0-2 with a 6.95 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 45 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Casey Schmitt

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