Casey Schmitt And Giants Square Off Against Reds On April 16

Schmitt is hitting for a .311 BA, .380 OBP and .489 SLG with a 26% strikeout rate and a 4% walk rate. His OPS is .869 and he has scored five runs. In 50 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in four runs. Schmitt has recorded one steal on one attempt. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Reds.

Chase Burns makes the start for the Reds, his fourth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 3.31 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 16 1/3 innings pitched.

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