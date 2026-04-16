Casey Schmitt And Giants Square Off Against Reds On April 16
Casey Schmitt and his San Francisco Giants will square off against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, on Thursday, April 16 at 12:40 p.m. ET. Schmitt has +420 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday morning.
What It Means
Schmitt is hitting for a .311 BA, .380 OBP and .489 SLG with a 26% strikeout rate and a 4% walk rate. His OPS is .869 and he has scored five runs. In 50 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in four runs. Schmitt has recorded one steal on one attempt. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Reds.
Chase Burns makes the start for the Reds, his fourth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 3.31 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 16 1/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.