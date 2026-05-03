Casey Schmitt And Giants Square Off Against Rays On May 3

Schmitt is hitting for a .300 BA, .349 OBP and .520 SLG with a 19.3% strikeout rate and a 3.7% walk rate. His OPS is .869 and he has scored 12 runs. In 109 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 14 runs. In his most recent game, he went 1 for 4 against the Rays.

Steven Matz makes the start for the Rays, his seventh of the season. He is 4-1 with a 4.31 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 31 1/3 innings pitched.

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