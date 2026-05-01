Casey Schmitt And Giants Take On Rays On May 1

Schmitt is hitting for a .301 BA, .353 OBP and .538 SLG with an 18.6% strikeout rate and a 3.9% walk rate. His OPS is .891 and he has scored 12 runs. In 102 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 14 runs. He racked up two hits (going 2 for 5 with a triple) in his last game against the Phillies.

Shane McClanahan gets the start for the Rays, his sixth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 3.91 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 23 2/3 innings pitched.

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