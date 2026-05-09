Casey Schmitt And Giants Take On Pirates On May 9

Schmitt is hitting for a .294 BA, .341 OBP and .529 SLG with a 20.2% strikeout rate and a 3.9% walk rate. His OPS is .870 and he has scored 14 runs. In 129 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 18 runs. Schmitt has recorded two steals on three attempts. In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Pirates.

Braxton Ashcraft makes the start for the Pirates, his eighth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 3.02 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 41 2/3 innings pitched.

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