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Casey Schmitt
San Francisco Giants

Casey Schmitt

San Francisco Giants • #10 SS

Casey Schmitt And Giants Face Pirates On May 8

Casey Schmitt and the San Francisco Giants will take on the Pittsburgh Pirates at Oracle Park, on Friday, May 8 at 10:15 p.m. ET. Schmitt has +730 odds to hit a home run as of Friday evening.

What It Means

Schmitt is hitting for a .296 BA, .344 OBP and .539 SLG with a 20.8% strikeout rate and a 4% walk rate. His OPS is .883 and he has scored 14 runs. In 125 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 18 runs. Schmitt has recorded two steals on three attempts. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Padres.

The Pirates will send Carmen Mlodzinski (2-2) out for his seventh start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 4.76 ERA and 40 strikeouts through 34 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Casey Schmitt

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