Casey Schmitt And Giants Play Orioles On April 12

Schmitt is hitting for a .324 BA, .395 OBP and .471 SLG with a 31.6% strikeout rate and a 5.3% walk rate. His OPS is .865 and he has scored three runs. In 38 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in three runs. Schmitt has recorded one steal on one attempt. In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Orioles.

Cade Povich will take the mound to start for the Orioles, his first this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.