Casey Schmitt And Giants Play Orioles On April 12
Casey Schmitt and his San Francisco Giants will square off against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, on Sunday, April 12 at 1:35 p.m. ET. Schmitt has +410 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday afternoon.
What It Means
Schmitt is hitting for a .324 BA, .395 OBP and .471 SLG with a 31.6% strikeout rate and a 5.3% walk rate. His OPS is .865 and he has scored three runs. In 38 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in three runs. Schmitt has recorded one steal on one attempt. In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Orioles.
Cade Povich will take the mound to start for the Orioles, his first this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.