Casey Schmitt And Giants Take On Orioles On April 11

Schmitt is hitting for a .333 BA, .412 OBP and .500 SLG with a 29.4% strikeout rate and a 5.9% walk rate. His OPS is .912 and he has scored three runs. In 34 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in three runs. Schmitt has recorded one steal on one attempt. In his most recent appearance, he collected three extra-base hits (3 for 5 with three doubles and an RBI) against the Orioles.

The Orioles will look to Chris Bassitt (0-2) in his third start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.