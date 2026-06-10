FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore World Cup

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NFL

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Casey Schmitt
San Francisco Giants

Casey Schmitt

San Francisco Giants • #10 SS

Casey Schmitt And Giants Play Nationals On June 10

Casey Schmitt and his San Francisco Giants will square off against the Washington Nationals at Oracle Park, on Wednesday, June 10 at 3:45 p.m. ET. Schmitt has +420 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday morning.

What It Means

Schmitt is hitting for a .278 BA, .309 OBP and .523 SLG with a 19.9% strikeout rate and a 2.7% walk rate. His OPS is .831 and he has scored 31 runs. In 256 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs (16th in MLB) and driven in 38 runs. Schmitt has recorded five steals on six attempts. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 5) against the Nationals.

Foster Griffin (7-2 with a 3.63 ERA and 69 strikeouts in 72 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Nationals, his 14th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Casey Schmitt

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

San Francisco GiantsRecent San Francisco Giants Player News

View All San Francisco Giants Player News