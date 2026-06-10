Casey Schmitt And Giants Play Nationals On June 10

Schmitt is hitting for a .278 BA, .309 OBP and .523 SLG with a 19.9% strikeout rate and a 2.7% walk rate. His OPS is .831 and he has scored 31 runs. In 256 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs (16th in MLB) and driven in 38 runs. Schmitt has recorded five steals on six attempts. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 5) against the Nationals.

Foster Griffin (7-2 with a 3.63 ERA and 69 strikeouts in 72 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Nationals, his 14th of the season.

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