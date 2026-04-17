Casey Schmitt And Giants Take On Nationals On April 17

Schmitt is hitting for a .306 BA, .370 OBP and .469 SLG with a 24.1% strikeout rate and a 3.7% walk rate. His OPS is .840 and he has scored five runs. In 54 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in five runs. Schmitt has recorded one steal on one attempt. He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Reds.

Zack Littell (0-1) makes the start for the Nationals, his third of the season.

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