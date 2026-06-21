Casey Schmitt And Giants Square Off Against Marlins On June 21

Schmitt is hitting for a .293 BA, .322 OBP and .531 SLG with a 19.7% strikeout rate and a 2.4% walk rate. His OPS is .853 and he has scored 34 runs. In 289 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs (20th in MLB) and driven in 41 runs. Schmitt has recorded seven steals on eight attempts. He collected three extra-base hits in his most recent appearance (3 for 4 with two doubles, a home run and two RBIs) against the Marlins.

Ryan Gusto (0-2) takes the mound for the Marlins in his fourth start of the season. He has a 7.24 ERA in 13 2/3 innings pitched, with 10 strikeouts.

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