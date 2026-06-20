Casey Schmitt And Giants Square Off Against Marlins On June 20

Schmitt is hitting for a .286 BA, .316 OBP and .509 SLG with a 19.6% strikeout rate and a 2.5% walk rate. His OPS is .825 and he has scored 33 runs. In 285 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs and driven in 39 runs. Schmitt has recorded seven steals on eight attempts. In his most recent appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2 for 4 with an RBI) against the Marlins.

Max Meyer gets the start for the Marlins, his 16th of the season. He is 7-0 with a 2.75 ERA and 95 strikeouts in 85 2/3 innings pitched.

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