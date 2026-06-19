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Casey Schmitt
San Francisco Giants

Casey Schmitt

San Francisco Giants • #10 SS

Casey Schmitt And Giants Square Off Against Marlins On June 19

Casey Schmitt and his San Francisco Giants will square off against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park, on Friday, June 19 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Schmitt has +570 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Schmitt is hitting for a .283 BA, .313 OBP and .509 SLG with a 19.9% strikeout rate and a 2.5% walk rate. His OPS is .823 and he has scored 33 runs. In 281 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs and driven in 38 runs. Schmitt has recorded seven steals on eight attempts. In his last appearance, he had two hits (going 2 for 4) against the Braves.

Lake Bachar (0-0 with a 2.97 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 39 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Marlins, his fourth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Casey Schmitt

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