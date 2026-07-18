Casey Schmitt And Giants Play Mariners On July 18
Casey Schmitt and the San Francisco Giants will face the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, on Saturday, July 18 at 8:08 p.m. ET. Schmitt has +540 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.
What It Means
Schmitt is hitting for a .282 BA, .309 OBP and .496 SLG with a 19.2% strikeout rate and a 2.4% walk rate. His OPS is .805 and he has scored 43 runs. In 375 plate appearances, he has hit 19 home runs and driven in 50 runs. Schmitt has recorded eight steals on nine attempts. In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2 for 5) against the Mariners.
Bryan Woo makes the start for the Mariners, his 19th of the season. He is 7-6 with a 4.23 ERA and 102 strikeouts through 104 1/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.