Casey Schmitt And Giants Play Mariners On July 18

Schmitt is hitting for a .282 BA, .309 OBP and .496 SLG with a 19.2% strikeout rate and a 2.4% walk rate. His OPS is .805 and he has scored 43 runs. In 375 plate appearances, he has hit 19 home runs and driven in 50 runs. Schmitt has recorded eight steals on nine attempts. In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2 for 5) against the Mariners.

Bryan Woo makes the start for the Mariners, his 19th of the season. He is 7-6 with a 4.23 ERA and 102 strikeouts through 104 1/3 innings pitched.

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