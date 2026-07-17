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Casey Schmitt
San Francisco Giants

Casey Schmitt

San Francisco Giants • #10 SS

Casey Schmitt And Giants Take On Mariners On July 17

Casey Schmitt and the San Francisco Giants will take on the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, on Friday, July 17 at 10:10 p.m. ET. Schmitt has +450 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Schmitt is hitting for a .280 BA, .308 OBP and .497 SLG with a 19.2% strikeout rate and a 2.4% walk rate. His OPS is .805 and he has scored 42 runs. In 370 plate appearances, he has hit 19 home runs and driven in 50 runs. Schmitt has recorded seven steals on eight attempts. In his last action (on July 12 against the Rockies) he went 1 for 4.

Bryce Miller (4-3) takes the mound for the Mariners in his 10th start of the season. He's put together a 2.18 ERA in 57 2/3 innings pitched, with 65 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Casey Schmitt

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