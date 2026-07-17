Casey Schmitt And Giants Take On Mariners On July 17

Schmitt is hitting for a .280 BA, .308 OBP and .497 SLG with a 19.2% strikeout rate and a 2.4% walk rate. His OPS is .805 and he has scored 42 runs. In 370 plate appearances, he has hit 19 home runs and driven in 50 runs. Schmitt has recorded seven steals on eight attempts. In his last action (on July 12 against the Rockies) he went 1 for 4.

Bryce Miller (4-3) takes the mound for the Mariners in his 10th start of the season. He's put together a 2.18 ERA in 57 2/3 innings pitched, with 65 strikeouts.

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