Casey Schmitt And Giants Play Dodgers On May 13

Schmitt is hitting for a .285 BA, .338 OBP and .500 SLG with a 19.7% strikeout rate and a 4.2% walk rate. His OPS is .838 and he has scored 17 runs. In 142 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 18 runs. Schmitt has recorded three steals on four attempts. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Dodgers.

Shohei Ohtani makes the start for the Dodgers, his seventh of the season. He is 2-2 with a 0.97 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 37 2/3 innings pitched.

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