Casey Schmitt And Giants Play Diamondbacks On May 20

Schmitt is hitting for a .294 BA, .339 OBP and .516 SLG with a 20.6% strikeout rate and a 3.6% walk rate. His OPS is .856 and he has scored 20 runs. In 165 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 21 runs. Schmitt has recorded three steals on four attempts. In his most recent appearance, he went 1 for 4 against the Diamondbacks.

Merrill Kelly gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his seventh of the season. He is 3-3 with a 5.91 ERA and 23 strikeouts through 35 2/3 innings pitched.

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