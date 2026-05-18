Casey Schmitt And Giants Take On Diamondbacks On May 18

Schmitt is hitting for a .297 BA, .344 OBP and .531 SLG with a 21% strikeout rate and a 3.8% walk rate. His OPS is .875 and he has scored 20 runs. In 157 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 21 runs. Schmitt has recorded three steals on four attempts. He had two hits (going 2 for 5) in his last game against the Athletics.

Zac Gallen (1-4 with a 5.02 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 43 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 10th of the season.

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