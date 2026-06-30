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Casey Schmitt
San Francisco Giants

Casey Schmitt

San Francisco Giants • #10 SS

Casey Schmitt And Giants Play Diamondbacks On June 30

Casey Schmitt and the San Francisco Giants will face the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, on Tuesday, June 30 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Schmitt has +450 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Schmitt is hitting for a .287 BA, .312 OBP and .503 SLG with a 19.2% strikeout rate and a 2.2% walk rate. His OPS is .816 and he has scored 37 runs. In 317 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs and driven in 43 runs. Schmitt has recorded seven steals on eight attempts. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 3 with an RBI) against the Diamondbacks.

Brandon Pfaadt starts for the first time this season for the Diamondbacks.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Casey Schmitt

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