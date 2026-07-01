Casey Schmitt And Giants Play Diamondbacks On July 1

Schmitt is hitting for a .283 BA, .308 OBP and .497 SLG with a 19% strikeout rate and a 2.2% walk rate. His OPS is .805 and he has scored 37 runs. In 321 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs and driven in 43 runs. Schmitt has recorded seven steals on eight attempts. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Diamondbacks.

Zac Gallen makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 18th of the season. He is 3-7 with a 6.15 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 86 1/3 innings pitched.

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