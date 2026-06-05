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Casey Schmitt
San Francisco Giants

Casey Schmitt

San Francisco Giants • #10 SS

Casey Schmitt And Giants Take On Cubs On June 5

Casey Schmitt and his San Francisco Giants will take on the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, on Friday, June 5 at 2:20 p.m. ET. Schmitt has +250 odds to hit a home run as of Friday morning.

What It Means

Schmitt is hitting for a .282 BA, .316 OBP and .528 SLG with a 19.9% strikeout rate and a 3% walk rate. His OPS is .844 and he has scored 28 runs. In 231 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 35 runs. Schmitt has recorded five steals on six attempts. He strung together two hits (going 2 for 5 with a home run and two RBIs) in his most recent game against the Brewers.

Edward Cabrera gets the start for the Cubs, his 11th of the season. He is 3-2 with a 4.00 ERA and 47 strikeouts through 54 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Casey Schmitt

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