Casey Schmitt And Giants Face Cubs On June 13

Schmitt is hitting for a .272 BA, .302 OBP and .508 SLG with a 19.6% strikeout rate and a 2.6% walk rate. His OPS is .810 and he has scored 31 runs. In 265 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs (18th in MLB) and driven in 38 runs. Schmitt has recorded five steals on six attempts. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Cubs.

Ben Brown (2-2 with a 1.74 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 57 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cubs, his seventh of the season.

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