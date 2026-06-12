FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore World Cup

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NFL

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Casey Schmitt
San Francisco Giants

Casey Schmitt

San Francisco Giants • #10 SS

Casey Schmitt And Giants Square Off Against Cubs On June 12

Casey Schmitt and the San Francisco Giants will take on the Chicago Cubs at Oracle Park, on Friday, June 12 at 10:15 p.m. ET. Schmitt has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Schmitt is hitting for a .276 BA, .307 OBP and .516 SLG with a 19.5% strikeout rate and a 2.7% walk rate. His OPS is .823 and he has scored 31 runs. In 261 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs (17th in MLB) and driven in 38 runs. Schmitt has recorded five steals on six attempts. In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Nationals.

Javier Assad makes the start for the Cubs, his fourth of the season. He is 3-1 with a 4.73 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 32 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Casey Schmitt

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

San Francisco GiantsRecent San Francisco Giants Player News

View All San Francisco Giants Player News