Casey Schmitt And Giants Square Off Against Cubs On June 12

Schmitt is hitting for a .276 BA, .307 OBP and .516 SLG with a 19.5% strikeout rate and a 2.7% walk rate. His OPS is .823 and he has scored 31 runs. In 261 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs (17th in MLB) and driven in 38 runs. Schmitt has recorded five steals on six attempts. In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Nationals.

Javier Assad makes the start for the Cubs, his fourth of the season. He is 3-1 with a 4.73 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 32 1/3 innings pitched.

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