Casey Schmitt And Giants Play Brewers On June 4

Schmitt is hitting for a .280 BA, .316 OBP and .517 SLG with a 20.4% strikeout rate and a 3.1% walk rate. His OPS is .832 and he has scored 27 runs. In 225 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 33 runs. Schmitt has recorded five steals on six attempts. In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Brewers.

Coleman Crow (0-0 with a 3.14 ERA and eight strikeouts in 14 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Brewers, his fourth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.