Casey Schmitt And Giants Square Off Against Brewers On June 3

Schmitt is hitting for a .282 BA, .318 OBP and .524 SLG with a 20.5% strikeout rate and a 3.2% walk rate. His OPS is .842 and he has scored 27 runs. In 220 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 33 runs. Schmitt has recorded five steals on six attempts. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 5) against the Brewers.

The Brewers have not named a starting pitcher.

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