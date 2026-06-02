Casey Schmitt And Giants Play Brewers On June 2

Schmitt is hitting for a .289 BA, .326 OBP and .537 SLG with a 20% strikeout rate and a 3.3% walk rate. His OPS is .863 and he has scored 27 runs. In 215 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 33 runs. Schmitt has recorded five steals on six attempts. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Brewers.

Kyle Harrison (6-1) takes the mound for the Brewers in his 11th start of the season. He's put together a 1.57 ERA in 51 2/3 innings pitched, with 61 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.