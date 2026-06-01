Casey Schmitt And Giants Face Brewers On June 1

Schmitt is hitting for a .294 BA, .332 OBP and .548 SLG with a 19.9% strikeout rate and a 3.3% walk rate. His OPS is .880 and he has scored 27 runs. In 211 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 33 runs. Schmitt has recorded five steals on six attempts. He racked up three hits (going 3 for 6 with two RBIs) in his most recent game against the Rockies.

Shane Drohan (2-1) takes the mound for the Brewers to make his second start of the season.

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