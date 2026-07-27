Casey Schmitt And Giants Play Brewers On July 27

Schmitt is hitting for a .269 BA, .299 OBP and .482 SLG with a 19.9% strikeout rate and a 2.7% walk rate. His OPS is .781 and he has scored 47 runs. In 408 plate appearances, he has hit 21 home runs and driven in 55 runs. Schmitt has recorded nine steals on 10 attempts. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Angels.

Brandon Sproat makes the start for the Brewers, his 18th of the season. He is 3-5 with a 5.09 ERA and 91 strikeouts through 86 2/3 innings pitched.

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