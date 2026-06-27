Casey Schmitt And Giants Play Braves On June 27

Schmitt is hitting for a .290 BA, .317 OBP and .512 SLG with a 19.4% strikeout rate and a 2.3% walk rate. His OPS is .829 and he has scored 36 runs. In 309 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs and driven in 42 runs. Schmitt has recorded seven steals on eight attempts. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Braves.

Bryce Elder makes the start for the Braves, his 17th of the season. He is 5-5 with a 3.71 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 94 2/3 innings pitched.

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