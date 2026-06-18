Casey Schmitt And Giants Take On Braves On June 18

Schmitt is hitting for a .283 BA, .313 OBP and .509 SLG with a 19.9% strikeout rate and a 2.5% walk rate. His OPS is .823 and he has scored 33 runs. In 281 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs and driven in 38 runs. Schmitt has recorded seven steals on eight attempts. He strung together two hits (going 2 for 4) in his most recent appearance against the Braves.

Martin Perez (5-3) takes the mound for the Braves in his 11th start of the season. He has a 2.90 ERA in 62 2/3 innings pitched, with 51 strikeouts.

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