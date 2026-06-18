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Casey Schmitt
San Francisco Giants

Casey Schmitt

San Francisco Giants • #10 SS

Casey Schmitt And Giants Take On Braves On June 18

Casey Schmitt and the San Francisco Giants will square off against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, on Thursday, June 18 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Schmitt has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Schmitt is hitting for a .283 BA, .313 OBP and .509 SLG with a 19.9% strikeout rate and a 2.5% walk rate. His OPS is .823 and he has scored 33 runs. In 281 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs and driven in 38 runs. Schmitt has recorded seven steals on eight attempts. He strung together two hits (going 2 for 4) in his most recent appearance against the Braves.

Martin Perez (5-3) takes the mound for the Braves in his 11th start of the season. He has a 2.90 ERA in 62 2/3 innings pitched, with 51 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Casey Schmitt

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