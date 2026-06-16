Casey Schmitt And Giants Face Braves On June 16

Schmitt is hitting for a .276 BA, .308 OBP and .510 SLG with a 20.1% strikeout rate and a 2.6% walk rate. His OPS is .817 and he has scored 32 runs. In 273 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs and driven in 38 runs. Schmitt has recorded six steals on seven attempts. He racked up two hits (going 2 for 3 with a double) in his most recent appearance against the Cubs.

Grant Holmes makes the start for the Braves, his 14th of the season. He is 4-2 with a 4.05 ERA and 59 strikeouts in 66 2/3 innings pitched.

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