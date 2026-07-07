Casey Schmitt And Giants Take On Blue Jays On July 7

Schmitt is hitting for a .279 BA, .305 OBP and .491 SLG with a 19.8% strikeout rate and a 2% walk rate. His OPS is .796 and he has scored 39 runs. In 344 plate appearances, he has hit 17 home runs and driven in 45 runs. Schmitt has recorded seven steals on eight attempts. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 4) against the Blue Jays.

Spencer Miles (4-1) starts for the Blue Jays, his third of the season.

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