Casey Schmitt And Giants Play Blue Jays On July 6

Schmitt is hitting for a .283 BA, .309 OBP and .497 SLG with a 19.1% strikeout rate and a 2.1% walk rate. His OPS is .806 and he has scored 39 runs. In 340 plate appearances, he has hit 17 home runs and driven in 45 runs. Schmitt has recorded seven steals on eight attempts. In his last game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Rockies.

Kevin Gausman (4-7) gets the starting nod for the Blue Jays in his 19th start of the season. He's put together a 4.19 ERA in 101 2/3 innings pitched, with 100 strikeouts.

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