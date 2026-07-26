Casey Schmitt And Giants Take On Angels On July 26

Schmitt is hitting for a .272 BA, .302 OBP and .487 SLG with a 19.6% strikeout rate and a 2.7% walk rate. His OPS is .789 and he has scored 47 runs. In 404 plate appearances, he has hit 21 home runs (20th in MLB) and driven in 55 runs. Schmitt has recorded nine steals on 10 attempts. In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Angels.

Jose Soriano gets the start for the Angels, his 22nd of the season. He is 8-6 with a 3.51 ERA and 122 strikeouts in 118 2/3 innings pitched.

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