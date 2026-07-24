Casey Schmitt And Giants Play Angels On July 24
Casey Schmitt and the San Francisco Giants will take on the Los Angeles Angels at Oracle Park, on Friday, July 24 at 10:15 p.m. ET. Schmitt has +450 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
Schmitt is hitting for a .273 BA, .303 OBP and .484 SLG with a 19.7% strikeout rate and a 2.8% walk rate. His OPS is .787 and he has scored 45 runs. In 396 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs and driven in 51 runs. Schmitt has recorded nine steals on 10 attempts. He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his last game against the Royals.
Grayson Rodriguez (3-3 with an 8.23 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 35 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Angels, his ninth of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.