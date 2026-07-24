Casey Schmitt And Giants Play Angels On July 24

Schmitt is hitting for a .273 BA, .303 OBP and .484 SLG with a 19.7% strikeout rate and a 2.8% walk rate. His OPS is .787 and he has scored 45 runs. In 396 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs and driven in 51 runs. Schmitt has recorded nine steals on 10 attempts. He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his last game against the Royals.

Grayson Rodriguez (3-3 with an 8.23 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 35 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Angels, his ninth of the season.

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