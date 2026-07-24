FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore MLB

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Casey Schmitt
San Francisco Giants

Casey Schmitt

San Francisco Giants • #10 SS

Casey Schmitt And Giants Play Angels On July 24

Casey Schmitt and the San Francisco Giants will take on the Los Angeles Angels at Oracle Park, on Friday, July 24 at 10:15 p.m. ET. Schmitt has +450 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Schmitt is hitting for a .273 BA, .303 OBP and .484 SLG with a 19.7% strikeout rate and a 2.8% walk rate. His OPS is .787 and he has scored 45 runs. In 396 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs and driven in 51 runs. Schmitt has recorded nine steals on 10 attempts. He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his last game against the Royals.

Grayson Rodriguez (3-3 with an 8.23 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 35 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Angels, his ninth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Casey Schmitt

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

San Francisco GiantsRecent San Francisco Giants Player News

View All San Francisco Giants Player News