Casey Mize And Tigers Square Off Against Twins On April 6

Mize is 0-0 with a 1.50 ERA and nine strikeouts in 6 2/3 innings pitched.

The Twins are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.3 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.