Casey Mize And Tigers Square Off Against Twins On April 6
Casey Mize will get the start for the Detroit Tigers against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, on Monday, April 6 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Mize has -160 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
Mize is 0-0 with a 1.50 ERA and nine strikeouts in 6 2/3 innings pitched.
The Twins are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.3 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.