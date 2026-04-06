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Casey Mize
Detroit Tigers

Casey Mize

Detroit Tigers • #12 SP

Casey Mize And Tigers Square Off Against Twins On April 6

Casey Mize will get the start for the Detroit Tigers against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, on Monday, April 6 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Mize has -160 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Mize is 0-0 with a 1.50 ERA and nine strikeouts in 6 2/3 innings pitched.

The Twins are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.3 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Casey Mize

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