Casey Mize And Tigers Square Off Against Royals On July 25

Mize is 4-6 with a 2.79 ERA and 82 strikeouts in 80 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Sunday when he tossed 3 1/3 innings against the Los Angeles Angels, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.

The Royals are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, while racking up 3 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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