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Casey Mize
Detroit Tigers

Casey Mize

Detroit Tigers • #12 SP

Casey Mize And Tigers Square Off Against Royals On July 25

Casey Mize will get the start for the Detroit Tigers against the Kansas City Royals at Comerica Park, on Saturday, July 25 at 1:10 p.m. ET. Mize has +100 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Mize is 4-6 with a 2.79 ERA and 82 strikeouts in 80 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Sunday when he tossed 3 1/3 innings against the Los Angeles Angels, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.

The Royals are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, while racking up 3 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Casey Mize

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