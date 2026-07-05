Casey Mize And Tigers Play Rangers On July 5
Casey Mize will get the start for the Detroit Tigers against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, on Sunday, July 5 at 3:30 p.m. ET. Mize has -166 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Mize is 3-5 with a 2.63 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 65 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Monday when he threw seven scoreless innings against the New York Yankees while allowing only one hit.
The Rangers are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, with 2.7 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.