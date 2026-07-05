Casey Mize And Tigers Play Rangers On July 5

Mize is 3-5 with a 2.63 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 65 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Monday when he threw seven scoreless innings against the New York Yankees while allowing only one hit.

The Rangers are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, with 2.7 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.