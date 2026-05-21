Casey Mize And Tigers Face Guardians On May 21

Mize is 2-2 with a 2.43 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 37 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Saturday when he tossed six scoreless innings against the Toronto Blue Jays while giving up two hits.

The Guardians are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, with 2.6 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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