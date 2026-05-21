Casey Mize And Tigers Face Guardians On May 21
Casey Mize will get the start for his Detroit Tigers against the Cleveland Guardians at Comerica Park, on Thursday, May 21 at 1:10 p.m. ET. Mize has -105 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Thursday morning.
What It Means
Mize is 2-2 with a 2.43 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 37 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Saturday when he tossed six scoreless innings against the Toronto Blue Jays while giving up two hits.
The Guardians are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, with 2.6 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.