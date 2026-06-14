Casey Mize And Tigers Play Guardians On June 14

Mize is 2-3 with a 2.27 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 47 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Wednesday, May 27 when he threw four scoreless innings against the Los Angeles Angels while allowing two hits.

The Guardians are averaging 4 runs per game this season, with 2.7 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

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