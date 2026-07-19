Casey Mize And Tigers Face Angels On July 18

Mize is 4-6 with a 2.79 ERA and 77 strikeouts in 77 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Saturday, July 11 when he threw 5 2/3 innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, surrendering three earned runs while giving up five hits.

The Angels are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, with 2.8 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.