Casey Mize And Padres Play Guardians On Aug. 16
Casey Mize will get the start for his San Diego Padres against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, on Sunday, Aug. 16 at 1:40 p.m. ET. Mize has +128 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Mize is 4-7 with a 3.38 ERA and 92 strikeouts in 96 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Tuesday when he threw six innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.
The Guardians are averaging 4 runs per game this season, with 2.5 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.