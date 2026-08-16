Casey Mize And Padres Play Guardians On Aug. 16

Mize is 4-7 with a 3.38 ERA and 92 strikeouts in 96 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Tuesday when he threw six innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.

The Guardians are averaging 4 runs per game this season, with 2.5 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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