Casey Mize And Padres Face Diamondbacks On Aug. 5

Mize is 4-6 with a 2.70 ERA and 85 strikeouts in 86 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Saturday, July 25 when he tossed six innings against the Kansas City Royals, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.

The Diamondbacks are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, collecting 2.9 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.