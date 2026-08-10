Casey Mize And Padres Play Brewers On Aug. 10
Casey Mize will get the start for his San Diego Padres against the Milwaukee Brewers at Petco Park, on Monday, Aug. 10 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Mize has -140 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
Mize is 4-7 with a 3.40 ERA and 86 strikeouts in 90 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Thursday when he threw 3 1/3 innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, surrendering eight earned runs while allowing nine hits.
The Brewers are averaging 5 runs per game this season, collecting 2.9 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.