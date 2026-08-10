Casey Mize And Padres Play Brewers On Aug. 10

Mize is 4-7 with a 3.40 ERA and 86 strikeouts in 90 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Thursday when he threw 3 1/3 innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, surrendering eight earned runs while allowing nine hits.

The Brewers are averaging 5 runs per game this season, collecting 2.9 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

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