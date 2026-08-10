FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAF

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Casey Mize
San Diego Padres

Casey Mize

San Diego Padres • #32 SP

Casey Mize And Padres Play Brewers On Aug. 10

Casey Mize will get the start for his San Diego Padres against the Milwaukee Brewers at Petco Park, on Monday, Aug. 10 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Mize has -140 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Mize is 4-7 with a 3.40 ERA and 86 strikeouts in 90 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Thursday when he threw 3 1/3 innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, surrendering eight earned runs while allowing nine hits.

The Brewers are averaging 5 runs per game this season, collecting 2.9 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Casey Mize

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

San Diego PadresRecent San Diego Padres Player News

View All San Diego Padres Player News