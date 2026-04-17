FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Carter Jensen
Kansas City Royals

Carter Jensen

Kansas City Royals • #22 C

Carter Jensen And Royals Face Yankees On April 17

Carter Jensen and his Kansas City Royals will square off against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, on Friday, April 17 at 7:05 p.m. ET. Jensen has +390 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Jensen is hitting for a .222 BA, .259 OBP and .463 SLG with a 31% strikeout rate and a 5.2% walk rate. His OPS is .722 and he has scored six runs. In 58 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 10 runs. In his last game, he had two hits (going 2 for 5 with an RBI) against the Tigers.

Cam Schlittler gets the start for the Yankees, his fifth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 2.49 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Carter Jensen

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Kansas City RoyalsRecent Kansas City Royals Player News

View All Kansas City Royals Player News