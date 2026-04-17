Carter Jensen And Royals Face Yankees On April 17

Jensen is hitting for a .222 BA, .259 OBP and .463 SLG with a 31% strikeout rate and a 5.2% walk rate. His OPS is .722 and he has scored six runs. In 58 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 10 runs. In his last game, he had two hits (going 2 for 5 with an RBI) against the Tigers.

Cam Schlittler gets the start for the Yankees, his fifth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 2.49 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched.

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