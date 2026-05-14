Carter Jensen And Royals Play White Sox On May 14

Jensen is hitting for a .234 BA, .326 OBP and .411 SLG with a 31.3% strikeout rate and an 11.8% walk rate. His OPS is .738 and he has scored 18 runs. In 144 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 18 runs. He reached base in both of his plate appearances in his most recent game against the White Sox.

The White Sox will send Anthony Kay (2-1) out for his seventh start of the season. He is 2-1 with a 4.89 ERA and 25 strikeouts through 35 2/3 innings pitched.

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