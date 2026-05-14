FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore Preakness Stakes

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Carter Jensen
Kansas City Royals

Carter Jensen

Kansas City Royals • #22 C

Carter Jensen And Royals Play White Sox On May 14

Carter Jensen and the Kansas City Royals will take on the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field, on Thursday, May 14 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Jensen has +680 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Jensen is hitting for a .234 BA, .326 OBP and .411 SLG with a 31.3% strikeout rate and an 11.8% walk rate. His OPS is .738 and he has scored 18 runs. In 144 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 18 runs. He reached base in both of his plate appearances in his most recent game against the White Sox.

The White Sox will send Anthony Kay (2-1) out for his seventh start of the season. He is 2-1 with a 4.89 ERA and 25 strikeouts through 35 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Carter Jensen

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Kansas City RoyalsRecent Kansas City Royals Player News

View All Kansas City Royals Player News