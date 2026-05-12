Carter Jensen And Royals Take On White Sox On May 12

Jensen is hitting for a .218 BA, .312 OBP and .395 SLG with a 31.2% strikeout rate and an 11.6% walk rate. His OPS is .707 and he has scored 16 runs. In 138 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 18 runs. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 2 with an RBI) against the Tigers.

Erick Fedde gets the start for the White Sox, his sixth of the season. He is 0-4 with a 3.79 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 38 2/3 innings pitched.

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